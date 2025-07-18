Houston Man Shot While Holding Backyard Funeral for Family’s Pet Guinea Pig

HOUSTON, TEXAS — A quiet backyard memorial for a family pet turned violent early Thursday morning when a man was shot in the torso during a dispute with a neighbor, according to local authorities.

The unusual incident occurred around 12:30 a.m., as the man and his younger brother were conducting a funeral service for their pet guinea pig, which had recently passed away. The family had gathered in their backyard for the burial when an argument reportedly broke out with a nearby resident.

Sudden Dispute Turns Violent

During the emotionally charged moment, the neighbor pulled a gun and opened fire, striking the man in the torso while his younger brother watched in horror. Emergency responders rushed the victim to a nearby hospital, where he was reported to be in stable condition, according to FOX 26.

Police quickly swarmed the scene with riot shields and heavy-duty gear, securing the area around the home where the gunfire originated.

It remains unclear what sparked the argument, and whether the pet burial played any role in the neighbor’s actions.

Victim Expected to Recover

Officials confirmed that the victim is expected to survive his injuries. There has been no public confirmation yet regarding arrests or charges, and the investigation remains ongoing.

As for the guinea pig, it is not known whether the family was able to complete the burial following the shooting.

