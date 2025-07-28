Southwest Atlanta Shooting Leaves 16-Year-Old Girl Injured, Police Investigating

ATLANTA, Ga. — Police in Atlanta are investigating a shooting that left a 16-year-old girl injured early Sunday morning in a southwest neighborhood of the city.

Teen Found Shot Multiple Times on Austin Court

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded just before 2 a.m. to reports of gunfire in the 3700 block of Austin Court SW. Upon arrival, they found the teen girl suffering from gunshot wounds to the abdomen and buttocks.

Despite the severity of the injuries, officials said the girl was alert when officers arrived and was quickly transported to a nearby hospital. No updates have been provided on her current condition.

Police Seeking Leads in Ongoing Investigation

As of now, investigators have not released any details about potential suspects or motive. The department’s Major Crimes Unit is handling the case.

Police have not stated whether the shooting occurred during a gathering or was an isolated incident. No arrests have been announced.

Community Asked to Help

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the shooting to come forward. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting CrimeStoppers or submitting tips through official police channels.

This case remains open, and more updates are expected in the coming days.

Have tips or safety concerns in your Atlanta community? Help keep your neighborhood safe by sharing information with our newsroom at saludastandard-sentinel.com — your voice matters.