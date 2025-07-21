Russian Woman Tried to Bite Georgia Hospital Staff After Regaining Consciousness

GEORGIA — A hospital in Georgia experienced a disturbing incident after a Russian woman admitted in an unconscious state became physically aggressive upon regaining consciousness, attacking hospital personnel and attempting to bite staff members.

The event, which was captured on surveillance footage and has since circulated on social media, shows multiple staff members attempting to restrain the patient inside the hospital’s emergency treatment area. The footage appears to show her lunging at nurses and medical professionals while yelling and resisting efforts to calm her down.

Incident Captured on Camera

According to the video timestamp, the attack occurred on the morning of October 3, inside a busy medical ward equipped with several hospital beds and workstations. In the clip, a man identified as part of hospital security intervenes alongside other staff members to subdue the woman, who was reportedly acting erratically and tried to bite at least one nurse.

The original clip was shared online and widely reposted, raising safety concerns for healthcare workers. While no severe injuries have been reported, the medical team had to take immediate steps to control the situation before it escalated further.

No Official Statement Yet on Medical or Legal Follow-Up

As of now, local health authorities in Georgia have not issued a formal statement regarding the woman’s medical diagnosis, reason for unconscious admission, or any pending legal action stemming from the attack. It is also unclear whether law enforcement was formally called to the scene.

While rare, sudden behavioral outbursts following loss of consciousness can sometimes be linked to neurological, psychiatric, or substance-related conditions, though no specific cause has been confirmed in this case.

The security video continues to circulate online, prompting public conversations about hospital safety protocols and how frontline workers manage violent or confused patients during emergency admissions.

