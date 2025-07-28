Savannah Shooting Leaves One Injured on Eisenhower Drive; Suspect in Custody

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Police in Savannah are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon along Eisenhower Drive, where one man was reportedly injured and a suspect has since been taken into custody.

SPD Responds to Afternoon Shooting

According to the Savannah Police Department, the incident took place around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday at 1326 Eisenhower Drive. SPD officers responded quickly to reports of gunfire in the area.

Upon arrival, they located a male victim suffering from what officials described as significant injuries. Emergency services transported the victim for medical treatment. Authorities have not released his current condition.

One Suspect Arrested

Police confirmed that one suspect has been taken into custody in connection with the shooting. However, their identity and potential charges have not yet been disclosed.

The investigation remains active, and SPD has not announced whether additional suspects are being sought.

Community Urged to Submit Tips

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or use the SPD mobile app to submit anonymous tips.

Further updates are expected as the investigation continues.

Have you witnessed recent violence or suspicious activity in your Savannah neighborhood? Share your tips or safety concerns anytime at saludastandard-sentinel.com to help keep your community safe.