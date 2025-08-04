South Carolina’s Tax-Free Weekend Wraps Up With Families Grateful for Budget Relief

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – South Carolina’s annual tax-free weekend came to a close after three days of packed shopping aisles, deep discounts, and much-needed relief for families getting ready for the new school year.

School Supplies and Clothing Without the Sales Tax

The event allowed shoppers to purchase essential items like school supplies, clothing, and accessories without paying state sales tax. Many families used the opportunity to stack store sales on top of the tax savings to stretch their budgets even further.

One local family, the Nortons, shared their back-to-school strategy:

“It does save a little bit of money if you take advantage of that on top of other sales the store may be having too,” they said. “And not only that, we have birthdays coming up and Christmas… we’re shopping ahead.”

A Lifeline for Working and Low-Income Families

For many working parents, the weekend was more than just a shopping event — it was a much-needed financial lifeline.

Shopper Mayissa Dorcley expressed relief at the chance to buy school necessities without added stress:

“100 percent — especially for the ones that are working and making money. They don’t have to stress about buying things they need for school, so that’s pretty good.”

Teachers Appreciate the Boost

Educators were among the many who took advantage of the tax break to prepare for the upcoming academic year.

Hannah Albino, a seventh-grade teacher, said,

“We love it — we’re both teachers, so it’s a nice time to get out, get some clothes for the new school year and not pay that extra little fee.”

Her colleague, Alexis Del Castillo, emphasized how the event helps families with tight finances:

“It gives families — especially lower-income families — an opportunity to save that money and get classroom materials, outfits for their kids. I know growing up my family really relied on the tax-free weekend.”

Statewide Savings in the Millions

According to the South Carolina Department of Revenue, shoppers saved between $2 million and $3 million over the course of the weekend.

As the final hours of the event approached, stores remained busy, with families making the most of every discount before checkout counters closed.

Did you shop during the tax-free weekend? Share how it helped your family prepare for the school year — or if you found any great deals — with the SaludaStandard-Sentinel community.