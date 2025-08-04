Infant Killed in Spartanburg Shooting After Bullets Fired Into Apartment

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – A community is reeling after a tragic early morning shooting in Spartanburg took the life of a 7-month-old child, prompting an urgent investigation by local authorities.

Gunfire Reported on Collins Avenue

Police responded to reports of gunfire around 4:15 a.m. Sunday at an apartment on Collins Avenue. Upon arrival, officers discovered signs of a shooting outside the residence and followed a trail of blood into the home, where they made a heartbreaking discovery.

Inside, they found Zymir Demarco Smith, just 7 months old, with a gunshot wound to the neck. Emergency personnel were called to the scene, but despite all efforts, the infant was pronounced dead shortly after.

Suspects Fired Into Apartment While Baby Slept

Investigators believe the shots were fired from outside into the apartment, where the infant and his mother were asleep. The Spartanburg Police Department says multiple unknown suspects may have been involved.

“This is a senseless and heartbreaking tragedy for our entire community,” said Major Art Littlejohn. “We will use every available resource to determine who is responsible.”

Over 50 Incidents of Gunfire Into Residences

Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger expressed deep frustration and sorrow over the trend of bullets fired into occupied homes.

“We’ve had over 50 instances within the last year of guns being discharged into residences,” Clevenger said. “As tragic as this is, we’ve been lucky that more people haven’t been hurt. This practice needs to stop.”

Clevenger urged anyone with knowledge of this or similar incidents to come forward to prevent another innocent life from being lost.

Public Urged to Help Investigators

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Spartanburg Police Department at 864-596-2065. Anonymous tips are welcome. Authorities continue to investigate, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Do you know something that could help solve this case? Share your tips or thoughts with the SaludaStandard-Sentinel community — every voice can help make a difference.