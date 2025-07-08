Maryland Casino Revenue Dips 1.4% in June, Closes Fiscal Year on Uneven Note

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND — Maryland’s casino industry closed its fiscal year on a shaky note as June 2025 gaming revenue dropped by 1.4% year-over-year, highlighting an uneven finish to what had otherwise been a modestly positive year.

According to Gambling Insider, the state’s six licensed casinos generated a total of $160.67 million in revenue from slot machines and table games last month. That figure represents a decrease from June 2024, following a stronger May 2025 performance where revenue climbed 1.9% to $176.4 million.

Education Trust Fund Sees Decline in Contributions

Despite the decline, the casinos still contributed $68.54 million to the state in June, with $49.42 million directed to Maryland’s Education Trust Fund. This amount was nearly $954,000 less than what was allocated the previous June, reflecting the drop in total gaming proceeds.

Other beneficiaries of casino funding — including local jurisdictions, small and minority-owned businesses, and the state’s horse racing industry — also saw allocations continue, although all were impacted by the month’s weaker showing.

Mixed Performance Across Casino Properties

Not all venues posted losses. In fact, some saw growth:

MGM National Harbor , the state’s largest casino, saw $67.17 million in revenue — down 1.4% from the prior year.

Live! Casino & Hotel followed with $58.96 million , a 2.4% drop.

Ocean Downs Casino , however, bucked the trend with a 4.3% increase , bringing in $8.48 million .

Horseshoe Casino showed modest gains with a 0.8% increase , reaching $14.22 million .

Rocky Gap Casino remained flat, and Hollywood Casino Perryville slipped 3.7%.

Fiscal Year Recap: $1.8 Billion in Total Revenue

The fiscal year ended June 30, 2025, with total casino revenues reaching just over $1.8 billion, up 0.5% from FY2024. Much of that gain was driven by strong spring performance — particularly in May, when MGM National Harbor brought in $75.4 million, a 4.3% year-over-year boost.

Even so, the lackluster June results hint at broader challenges. Industry observers note that inflation, shifting consumer habits, and seasonal travel trends could all play a role in revenue fluctuations during the second half of 2025.

What’s Next for Maryland’s Casinos?

With a new fiscal cycle beginning in July, Maryland’s gaming regulators and property managers are expected to monitor trends closely. If the economic environment softens or consumer confidence rebounds, casinos may see a stronger second half of the year. But for now, officials say they are watching indicators cautiously.

What do you think is driving the changes in casino revenue? Share your thoughts with us in the comments at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com.