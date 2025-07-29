Gateway Plaza in Sumter Sold as South Carolina Retail Market Stays Strong

SUMTER, SC — A major commercial property in Sumter has changed hands, highlighting continued strength in South Carolina’s retail real estate sector.

Matthews Real Estate Investment Services announced this week it had successfully arranged the sale of Gateway Plaza, a 106,062-square-foot shopping center located at 1342 Broad Street — just over 40 miles east of Columbia.

Gateway Plaza Attracts Big-Name Tenants

Originally built in 1998 and renovated in 2020, Gateway Plaza was nearly 90% leased at the time of sale. The shopping center boasts major national tenants, including:

T.J. Maxx

Ross Dress for Less

Ulta Beauty

Five Below

The strong tenant mix reflects continued retail growth in the Sumter area, where anchor brands remain a key driver of foot traffic and stability for landlords and investors.

Deal Details: Buyer and Seller Named

The transaction was facilitated by Kyle Stonis, Pierce Mayson, and Boris Shilkrot of Matthews Real Estate Investment Services. The shopping center was sold by an entity operating as WEG Sumter LLC to a buyer under the name Core Peckville LLC.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the successful transaction highlights investor confidence in suburban retail hubs across the Southeast.

Sumter’s Growing Commercial Footprint

Sumter continues to attract commercial development as both national and regional retailers expand operations in the Carolinas. With renovations completed just five years ago, Gateway Plaza remains a prime destination for shoppers and a secure asset for investors looking at stable returns in high-traffic retail corridors.

The retail center’s location on Broad Street places it in the heart of Sumter’s shopping district, ensuring long-term viability for its tenants.

