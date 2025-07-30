South Carolina Football Camp Attack Sparks Outrage and Legal Scrutiny

CLINTON, SC — A student athlete attending a Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) summer football camp at Presbyterian College was savagely beaten by fellow campers in what attorneys are calling a deeply disturbing incident that has prompted school, legal, and public backlash.

Attack Caught on Video in Dorm Room

The violent attack occurred on July 7 and was captured on video, showing the student being repeatedly punched by other students inside a dorm room at Presbyterian College. The camp was being held as a school-sponsored event with facilities rented by FCA for the summer session.

Attorneys from the Moorhead Lefevre Law Firm and the Kyle J. White Law Firm released the video along with a joint statement on behalf of the victim’s family, stating the student was attacked by football players from D.W. Daniel High School in Pickens County.

School and FCA Respond to Public Outcry

The Pickens County School District confirmed the attack involved students from D.W. Daniel High School and emphasized the event was organized under school authority. In a public statement, the district said it was enforcing its disciplinary and athletic conduct policies per South Carolina High School League guidelines.

“We are following our own district disciplinary policies… and also cooperating with Laurens County law enforcement,” the district said, while citing privacy laws that prevent them from revealing individual student consequences.

Meanwhile, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes responded that it took immediate action, sending the attackers home from the camp. FCA condemned the behavior, saying it “falls unacceptably short” of the organization’s values of integrity, teamwork, and excellence.

Law Enforcement and Legal Oversight Underway

The case was initially reviewed by Presbyterian College campus police, who then referred it to the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice and the 8th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Presbyterian College confirmed that no college staff or students were involved in the altercation.

The 8th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said it is actively working with DJJ and other law enforcement partners, while the victim’s attorneys indicated they are exploring possible similar incidents tied to both D.W. Daniel High School and the camp program itself.

FCA’s statement and further legal developments are being followed closely by local media, including WIS-TV.

Privacy Rules Limit Disclosure

Due to federal privacy protections under the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA), the school district said it cannot provide names of students involved or specific disciplinary actions taken.

Despite that, public concern continues to grow as more people question how such a violent incident could occur at a Christian leadership camp, and what accountability measures are being implemented to ensure future safety.

