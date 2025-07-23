South Carolina Weather Alert: Thunderstorms, Flooding, and Weekend Heat in Columbia Area

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina’s capital region is bracing for stormy conditions Thursday, July 24, as forecasters warn of thunderstorms, heavy rain, and potential flooding during mid-day hours. The National Weather Service projects a 60% chance of storms between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., raising concerns for commuters on I-26 and I-20 in Columbia and the surrounding Midlands.

Storm Impacts Expected During Midday Commute

Residents across Lexington, Cayce, and the University of South Carolina (USC) campus should be prepared for reduced visibility, slick roads, and ponding water in low-lying areas. While most storms are expected to stay below severe limits, localized downpours and gusty winds could still pose hazards.

Evening Outlook and Weekend Forecast

By Thursday night, conditions will remain humid and cloudy, with temperatures dropping to around 74°F. Isolated power outages are possible, and residents are encouraged to keep mobile devices charged and avoid outdoor plans until the storms clear.

Looking ahead to the weekend, the weather pattern shifts from wet to dangerously hot. Columbia is expected to see temperatures soar to 100°F or higher by Saturday and Sunday, with heat indices pushing past 105°F.

Official Five-Day Forecast for Columbia, SC

Thursday, July 24: Thunderstorms likely after 11 a.m., high 92°F , 60% chance of rain

Thunderstorms likely after 11 a.m., , Friday, July 25: Mostly sunny, isolated afternoon storm chance, high 96°F

Mostly sunny, isolated afternoon storm chance, Saturday, July 26: Mostly clear, very hot , high near 100°F

Mostly clear, , Sunday, July 27: Sunny and hot, high near 101°F

Sunny and hot, Monday, July 28: Mostly sunny, high near 100°F

Mostly sunny, Tuesday, July 29: Mostly clear, high near 100°F

Precautions and Safety Tips

Authorities recommend:

Postponing outdoor activities during storm hours

during storm hours Avoiding travel on flood-prone roads

Hydrating often and checking on elderly neighbors over the weekend

and checking on elderly neighbors over the weekend Limiting strenuous activity during peak heat hours

Weather warnings remain active through Thursday evening, with additional alerts possible if storm conditions worsen.

Have weather photos or storm updates from your area? Share them with us at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com — your trusted local source for South Carolina updates.