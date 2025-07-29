South Carolina Rural Communities to Receive $27M in Infrastructure Funding

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina is injecting $27 million in one-time funding into rural infrastructure development, offering critical support to small towns and counties working to upgrade outdated water and sewer systems.

The funds, approved by the state legislature, will be managed by the South Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority (RIA) and distributed through new grant cycles over the next fiscal year.

Boosting Economic Growth Through Infrastructure

According to state officials, the funding is part of a broader effort to strengthen South Carolina’s capacity to support economic growth in rural communities. Grants will go toward modernizing essential infrastructure that is often decades old and unable to meet the demands of growing populations or new business development.

Cathryn Poplin, capital improvements manager for the City of Sumter, said the investments are essential to preparing communities for long-term success.

“Without this added infrastructure, we wouldn’t be able to support new businesses that want to come to the city,” Poplin explained. “This helps us continue to support the residential and commercial growth within that area.”

Sumter recently received a $1.5 million grant from the RIA’s Spring 2025 cycle to fund a multi-million-dollar wastewater project that is now in the design phase.

How the $27 Million Will Be Used

The newly approved funding includes:

$12 million for the Rural Infrastructure Fund

for the $15 million for the Water and Sewer Infrastructure Fund

These amounts are in addition to the RIA’s recurring annual funding, bringing the total available for the upcoming cycle to $49 million. The next grant cycle will open this fall, with the first application deadline in September 2025 and the second round closing in March 2026.

Previous Projects Already Showing Results

Past RIA funding has helped towns like Swansea, which received $2 million to overhaul its water and sewer systems. A local study had identified $3 to $5 million worth of urgent infrastructure repairs needed to keep the systems functional.

Jay Nicholson from the Joint Municipal Water and Sewer Commission said the investment is helping the community address wear and tear built up over decades.

“It’s just an example of aging infrastructure that’s failing,” Nicholson said. “These were lines that just gave out… and you’ve got to be prepared to respond and correct that, otherwise the community suffers.”

Grants Will Be Issued in Two Phases

The first application period for the new funding cycle is already open and will close in September 2025. A second round is planned for March 2026, allowing additional municipalities to apply for project assistance.

With rural areas facing increased development pressure and aging infrastructure systems, the funding is expected to make a measurable difference in the quality of life and economic viability of small communities across the state.

Do you live in a rural South Carolina town that could benefit from this funding? Have local leaders mentioned any upcoming infrastructure projects in your area?

Read more local impact stories anytime at saludastandard-sentinel.com.