South Carolina Dolphin Rescued After Getting Trapped in Shallow Lagoon During Storm

SOUTH CAROLINA — A dramatic rescue unfolded in Bluffton last week after a dolphin found herself trapped in a shallow lagoon, unable to swim back to deeper waters following a heavy storm.

The 7-foot-10-inch dolphin, affectionately named Lucky by rescuers, was discovered stranded in just 2–3 feet of water inside a Hampton Lake community lagoon, according to the Bluffton Township Fire District.

Trapped by Tides After Storms

Officials say Lucky likely swam into the lagoon through a culvert that connects to the May River. Intense rains and unusually high tides on Thursday created conditions that allowed the dolphin to enter — but once the water receded, she became stuck.

Bluffton Township firefighters were quick to respond alongside trained volunteers from the Lowcountry Marine Mammal Network (LMMN), a federally authorized organization that specializes in marine mammal rescues.

400-Pound Dolphin Lifted Out by Hand

Initially, Lucky tried to flee from the rescue team’s tarp, but responders eventually managed to carefully guide her onto it. The operation required calm coordination and strength: the team carried the dolphin — weighing roughly 400 to 500 pounds — about 75 yards up a steep embankment to reach a trailer.

From there, Lucky was driven 2–3 miles to a private dock at the May River Plantation. Once in deeper water, she was safely released back into her natural environment.

‘A Textbook Example of Teamwork’

Lauren Rust, executive director of the Lowcountry Marine Mammal Network, praised the collective effort:

“This was a textbook example of inter-agency teamwork and calm under pressure… From our trained responders to the Bluffton firefighters and helpful community members, everyone played a vital role in ensuring Lucky’s safe return home.”

The rescue was not only successful but also fully compliant with federal marine protection laws. It is illegal for the public to handle stranded dolphins or whales without proper authorization, making the trained LMMN team’s presence critical.

Why This Matters

Incidents like these are a growing concern as coastal ecosystems become more vulnerable to extreme weather, rising tides, and development. Marine rescue organizations urge locals to report any stranded marine mammals immediately and avoid handling them directly.

Have you ever witnessed a marine rescue like this in your community? Share your thoughts or similar experiences in the comments below on SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com.