South Carolina Weather Alert: Heat Advisories Continue Statewide Amid Triple-Digit Danger

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Weather Impact Alert remains in effect across South Carolina this week as dangerously high temperatures continue to grip the state. The alert, issued by News19, has been in place for four consecutive days and will extend through at least Thursday.

Triple-Digit Heat Index Across the State

According to forecasters, the heat index could reach as high as 114°F during peak hours between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. each day through Thursday. On Friday, a slight decrease is expected with heat index values around 106°F, followed by a more substantial cooldown by the weekend and into next week.

Meteorologists warn that humidity levels remain dangerously high, making it unsafe to spend extended time outdoors during the hottest parts of the day. Heat index values above 110°F are expected statewide through midweek.

Heat Advisories and Warnings in Place

The National Weather Service has issued or extended heat advisories for several regions:

Midlands, CSRA, and Pee Dee regions — Under a heat advisory through at least 8 p.m. tonight

— Under a heat advisory through at least Upstate South Carolina — Heat advisory remains in effect tonight and into tomorrow

— Heat advisory remains in effect tonight and into tomorrow Lowcountry and Grand Strand — Extreme heat warnings have dropped but heat advisories continue with “feels like” temps of 105°F to 108°F

This means that essentially all regions of South Carolina are currently under a heat advisory.

Heat Safety Tips to Follow

As the oppressive heat wave continues, residents are urged to take extra precautions, especially during the afternoon peak hours (1 p.m. to 5 p.m.):

Avoid outdoor activity unless necessary

unless necessary Drink plenty of water , even if you’re not feeling thirsty

, even if you’re not feeling thirsty Do not leave children or pets in parked cars , even for a short time

, even for a short time Check on elderly neighbors , especially those without air conditioning or limited access to cooling

, especially those without air conditioning or limited access to cooling Use cooling centers if needed and monitor for signs of heat exhaustion

The National Weather Service may issue additional advisories or warnings if the dangerous heat pattern persists.

Relief Coming Soon?

While a short break is expected starting Friday evening, forecasters emphasize that the heat will continue to be a risk until the weekend, when cooler air is likely to provide some relief.

Residents are advised to stay up to date with local weather updates and take the necessary steps to stay safe and cool during this stretch of extreme heat.

