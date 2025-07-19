North Carolina Man Charged With Sexual Exploitation of a Minor Following Cybertip

NORTH CAROLINA — A 29-year-old man from Climax, North Carolina, is facing serious criminal charges after officials say he was caught in a child sexual exploitation investigation triggered by a federal cybertip.

The case began earlier this month when the Invictus Task Force received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). The information led investigators to Robert Rhodes, who was identified as a suspect during a subsequent inquiry.

Search Warrant and Arrest

Law enforcement officials executed a search warrant on Friday, during which Rhodes was taken into custody. He now faces four counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, authorities confirmed.

He is currently being held at the Randolph County Detention Center. A court date has been scheduled for July 21, where Rhodes is expected to make his first appearance related to the charges.

Ongoing Investigation

The WXII12 News report states that the investigation remains active, and no further details have been released about the potential scope of the crimes or whether additional charges could follow.

The Invictus Task Force, which operates in the Piedmont Triad region, is a collaborative law enforcement unit dedicated to combating child exploitation crimes and cyber offenses.

What Is Second-Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor?

In North Carolina, second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor typically refers to the possession or distribution of child sexual abuse material (CSAM). It is a felony offense that can lead to significant prison time, depending on the number of counts and any prior criminal history.

Law Enforcement Urges Vigilance

Officials continue to encourage the public to report suspicious online behavior or exploitative content. Federal and local authorities work closely with NCMEC to process these tips and prevent further victimization of minors.

Have concerns about cyber safety or want to report suspicious activity? Stay alert and informed by following updates at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com.