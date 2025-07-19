North Carolina Juvenile Seriously Injured in Lumberton Shooting

LUMBERTON, N.C. — A juvenile in Lumberton is in critical condition after being shot inside a residence on Pearl Street Friday evening, according to local authorities.

The Lumberton Police Department responded to a call about a shooting around 5:30 p.m. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found a minor with a gunshot wound inside the home. Emergency responders immediately stabilized the victim before airlifting him to a regional trauma center for treatment.

Officials described the injuries as life-threatening, though the current condition of the juvenile has not yet been released publicly.

Investigation Underway

Police have launched a full investigation and began processing the scene Friday night. No details have been released yet about what may have led to the shooting or whether any suspects are in custody.

The shooting took place in a residential area of Lumberton, raising concerns among local residents. Officers have not shared whether the gunfire was accidental, targeted, or part of a larger conflict.

The case is being led by Detective Talia Gatlin, who is urging anyone with information to contact her directly at 910-671-3845.

You can view the WMBF News report for the latest official updates.

