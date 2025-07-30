South Carolina Heat and Flood Threats Intensify as Weather Impact Alert Remains in Effect

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina is facing dual threats this week as extreme heat conditions persist while storm systems ramp up the potential for dangerous flooding across much of the state.

Excessive Heat Grips the State

The News19 Weather Impact Alert issued by WLTX continues across the Palmetto State due to a relentless combination of triple-digit heat and high humidity. Heat index values are expected to peak at 113°F by Wednesday and Thursday, making outdoor conditions unsafe for extended periods.

Even by Friday, heat index levels could still remain around 109°F, prompting health officials to urge residents to stay indoors or take frequent breaks in shaded areas.

“Don’t risk heat-related illness. Hydration, rest, and limited exposure to direct sun are key,” warned meteorologists at WLTX News19.

A Heat Advisory remains active across all of South Carolina through Tuesday at 8 p.m., with an Excessive Heat Warning also in effect for portions of southeast Georgia until the same time.

Storms to Bring Rain, But Also Flood Threat

Relief from the heat may come later this week — but it won’t be without complications.

Starting Thursday, the northern third of South Carolina is expected to face a marginal risk of heavy rainfall, with the threat growing stronger on Friday. Nearly the entire state, except for parts of the Lowcountry, will be under a slight risk for flooding rainfall, according to updated forecasts.

The Weather Impact Alert has now been extended into Friday and Saturday to account for the expected wet pattern continuing through the weekend.

On Saturday, central and southern regions of the state could see another round of strong downpours, while northern areas — including the Upstate and PeeDee — remain under marginal flood risk.

Precaution and Planning Urged

Local authorities are urging residents to stay weather-aware, especially if they live in flood-prone zones. With the combination of heat and possible flash flooding, outdoor workers, travelers, and vulnerable individuals face increased risks throughout the remainder of the week.

Get Real-Time Updates

Residents are encouraged to download the WLTX mobile app for the latest weather alerts, radar updates, and emergency notifications. You can also stay informed by watching WLTX News19 broadcasts or checking online updates via their website and social media channels.

How Is This Weather Affecting You?

Have you experienced power outages, road flooding, or heat-related health concerns during this week’s extreme weather? We’d love to hear your story or tips for staying safe. Share with us at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com and help keep your community informed.