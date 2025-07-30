North Carolina Man Charged With Child Sex Offenses in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, NORTH CAROLINA — A 58-year-old man has been charged with felony indecent liberties with a child following an investigation into a May report of a possible sex offense, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect, identified as James Kevin Hinson, was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Randolph County Detention Center. Authorities say the investigation began after a tip was received on May 26, alleging inappropriate conduct involving a child.

Charges Filed Following May Tip

Following a review of the case, deputies with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division secured two charges:

Felony indecent liberties with a child

Misdemeanor sexual battery

Investigators did not release the age or identity of the alleged victim, citing the ongoing nature of the case and the victim’s protection.

Bond Set at $50,000

After his arrest, Hinson was issued a $50,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Randolph County District Court on Wednesday, as confirmed by county jail records.

A booking photo of Hinson released by the Sheriff’s Office shows him in a Tampa Bay Rays shirt during processing.

Ongoing Investigation

As of now, authorities have not shared additional details regarding the circumstances of the offense or whether further charges could be filed. The case remains active, and officials urge anyone with relevant information to come forward.

Contact Law Enforcement

Anyone with information related to this case or other similar incidents in Randolph County is encouraged to call the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line or contact Crime Stoppers to report anonymously.

Have You Seen or Suspected Abuse?

Child exploitation cases often rely on community tips. If you suspect a child may be in danger or have information about similar offenses in your area, speak up. Your call could make a difference. Stay informed and report concerns anytime at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com.