Spartanburg Sheriff Requests State Audit of Crime Stoppers Account Over Financial Irregularities

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Interim Spartanburg County Sheriff Jeffery Stephens has officially requested a state-led audit of the county’s Crime Stoppers account, citing unexplained financial irregularities uncovered during a departmental review.

The announcement was made during Stephens’ introductory press conference, where he emphasized transparency and financial accountability as top priorities under his leadership. The request for an audit was formally submitted to the South Carolina Secretary of State’s Office, as confirmed by the sheriff’s department on Tuesday.

Audit Requested After Red Flags in Bookkeeping

Internal auditors discovered issues within the nonprofit Crime Stoppers account, a community program that allows residents to anonymously submit crime tips in exchange for possible rewards. According to the sheriff’s office, the audit team encountered inconsistencies that could not be verified or explained with the available bookkeeping records.

Stephens’ office noted that the Crime Stoppers fund is a 501(c)(3) account, meaning it is a nonprofit entity not directly funded by county tax dollars. Even so, Stephens emphasized that reviewing all accounts—whether public or nonprofit—is critical for full financial oversight.

“Because of that, we’ve asked the Secretary of State to conduct a formal audit of this 501(c)(3) account to help us get a clearer picture of its current state,” said the sheriff’s office in an official statement.

Sheriff Pledges Transparency and Public Updates

Stephens has committed to keeping the public informed throughout the audit process and said his administration’s approach will be rooted in “honesty and transparency.”

In the full public statement released by the department, the sheriff reiterated that even non-county accounts must undergo scrutiny if they play a role in law enforcement or community safety efforts.

“That commitment guides every step we’re taking,” the department said. “We’ll continue to keep the public informed as we work through this process.”

What Comes Next in the Audit Process?

The Secretary of State’s Office is expected to begin its review in the coming weeks, focusing on whether any funds were mishandled or misreported in the Crime Stoppers account. No accusations of criminal wrongdoing have been made, and the sheriff’s department has not named any individuals involved in the irregularities.

Sheriff Stephens is also reviewing other county and non-county accounts connected to the sheriff’s office to ensure full financial transparency moving forward.

Sheriff Stephens is also reviewing other county and non-county accounts connected to the sheriff's office to ensure full financial transparency moving forward.