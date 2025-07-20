Extreme Heat in Central Missouri: Columbia, Jefferson City Under Warning Until Thursday Evening

MISSOURI — A severe heat warning remains in effect for Central Missouri, where communities like Columbia, Jefferson City, and surrounding counties are enduring dangerous heat index levels near 110°F through 7 p.m. Thursday.

The National Weather Service in St. Louis confirmed that an Extreme Heat Warning spans across key areas including St. Louis, Franklin, Jefferson, St. Charles, and the Metro East region. The stifling combination of triple-digit temperatures and high humidity significantly elevates the risk of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, especially during peak afternoon hours.

Outdoor Work Advised Against Between Noon and 6 p.m.

Health and emergency officials have emphasized that residents should avoid strenuous outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day. Cooling centers are being recommended across the region:

Belleville, Alton, Edwardsville residents can call 2-1-1 or 800-427-4626 for assistance.

residents can call or for assistance. St. Louis residents are advised to contact Cool Down St. Louis at 314-241-7668.

Heat Risks for Workers and Vulnerable Communities

County authorities in Boone, Washington, and Sainte Genevieve are urging additional caution for construction crews, postal workers, and other outdoor laborers. Following OSHA safety guidelines, outdoor workers should take frequent shaded breaks and stay hydrated to prevent medical emergencies.

Heat Wave to Persist Until Midweek

While the current warning extends through Thursday evening, officials warn that the advisory may be extended or upgraded if the extreme temperatures continue beyond forecasts.

The public is strongly encouraged to:

Stay indoors in air-conditioned environments

Drink water frequently

Check on elderly neighbors, pets, and those without access to cooling

This round of heat is part of a broader regional heat dome affecting much of the Midwest and parts of the South.

Have you experienced extreme temperatures in your region lately? Share how your community is staying safe in the comments on SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com.