South Carolina Fisherman Sentenced for Falsifying Catch Records and Lying to Federal Agents

SOUTH CAROLINA — A commercial fisherman based in McClellanville has been sentenced to more than a year in federal prison after being convicted of falsifying catch records and lying to federal agents about his fishing operations.

Don Rynn, who managed two vessels — the Maximum Retriever and the Crystal C — was sentenced on July 22 by U.S. District Judge Richard M. Gergel to 12 months and one day in prison, followed by three years of supervised release and a $7,500 fine, according to NOAA Fisheries.

Falsified Reports and Dockside Transfers

The investigation began in 2023 when the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources’ Saltwater Unit received a tip about potential misreporting of federally regulated fish. It was discovered that Rynn submitted false trip reports to NOAA, underreporting the quantity and type of fish caught — specifically snowy grouper and tilefish.

NOAA’s Office of Law Enforcement, working alongside state officials, obtained video evidence and logbooks showing that Rynn orchestrated an illegal transfer of fish between the Maximum Retriever and the Crystal C. According to the captain of the Maximum Retriever, Rynn instructed the crew to “keep everything they caught” and to offload the excess catch onto the Crystal C to evade detection.

The Maximum Retriever reportedly exceeded trip limits by nearly three times for grouper and one and a half times for tilefish. The overages were transferred and falsely attributed to the Crystal C, which had not caught any of those fish during its own trip.

Violation of Federal Limits

Both snowy grouper and tilefish are federally managed species with strict catch limits in place to promote sustainability. According to NOAA Southeast Fisheries, commercial quotas and trip limits are crucial for protecting stock health and ensuring long-term viability for both commercial and recreational fishing industries.

“This verdict should serve as a reminder that those who break the rules will be held accountable,” said Manny Antonaras, Assistant Director of the NOAA Fisheries Office of Law Enforcement, Southeast Division. He credited the collaborative efforts of federal investigators and South Carolina’s Saltwater Unit for the successful conviction.

A Warning to Others in the Industry

Illegal fishing and falsified records threaten the integrity of the commercial fishing industry and harm those who follow the law. NOAA Fisheries emphasized that one of their core goals is to protect honest fishermen and maintain trust in federally-managed waters.

Anyone with knowledge of marine fishery violations is encouraged to call the NOAA Enforcement Hotline at 800-853-1964 or report online via NOAA’s enforcement page.

