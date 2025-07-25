Georgia Heat Alert: Atlanta Faces 105°–110°F Heat Index as Dangerous Temps Grip the State

ATLANTA, GA — A dangerous stretch of extreme heat will settle over Georgia beginning Saturday, July 26, with temperatures in Atlanta expected to feel as high as 110°F according to National Weather Service alerts. Combined with the threat of isolated thunderstorms, the oppressive heat is forecast to extend through at least Wednesday.

The actual high on Saturday is expected to reach 93°F, but humidity and dew point levels will push the heat index near 105° to 110°F across central and north Georgia. Residents are urged to take precautions, especially between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m., when scattered afternoon thunderstorms could develop along the I-75 and I-20 corridors.

Storms Could Add to Risks, Though Severe Weather Unlikely

While severe thunderstorms or widespread flooding are not anticipated, forecasters warn that pockets of heavy rain and lightning could still hit localized areas. Short bursts of downpours are possible during peak commute hours Saturday afternoon and evening.

Residents are urged to avoid outdoor activity during the hottest parts of the day, especially vulnerable groups like the elderly, children, and those with medical conditions. Hydration, light clothing, and access to cooling shelters may become essential, especially if power outages occur from grid strain.

Atlanta’s 5-Day Heat Forecast (July 26 – July 31)

Saturday, July 26: Sunny, high near 93°F, heat index up to 97°F. Light west winds.

Sunday, July 27: Sunny, high around 96°F, low near 78°F.

Monday, July 28: Mostly sunny, high near 97°F, low around 76°F.

Tuesday, July 29: 20% chance of afternoon storms, high near 99°F.

Wednesday, July 30: 30% chance of thunderstorms, high around 97°F.

Thursday, July 31: 50% chance of storms, high near 95°F.

Saturday night offers limited relief, with lows only dipping to around 76°F under partly cloudy skies. NWS has not issued spotter activation for now, but that could change if storm activity intensifies.

How are you preparing for the Georgia heat wave? Share your safety tips and photos with the Saluda Standard-Sentinel to help neighbors stay safe.