South Carolina Employers Honor National Hire a Veteran Day by Expanding Job Opportunities

CHARLESTON, S.C. — On National Hire a Veteran Day, employers across South Carolina are highlighting thousands of job openings and new resources for military veterans, pushing the state’s veteran unemployment rate even lower than the national average.

Observed each year on July 25, the day serves as a call to action for corporate America and public employers to hire military veterans — individuals who often bring discipline, leadership, and specialized skills to the civilian workforce.

The national veteran unemployment rate currently stands at 3.7%, already below the broader civilian rate, but in South Carolina that number is even more impressive — just 1.7% of veterans in the state are unemployed, according to data cited by Live 5 News.

Why July 25 Matters for Veterans

National Hire a Veteran Day was founded in 2017 to align with the peak military transition season. Each year, an estimated 200,000 servicemembers leave the military, many during the late summer months.

The goal is to create timely awareness so that employers and transitioning servicemembers can find each other during this crucial window.

RecruitMilitary: A Key Resource in South Carolina

One of the leading platforms helping veterans make that transition is RecruitMilitary, which operates nationally but also maintains a strong presence in South Carolina.

7,000+ job postings across the state

4,800 opportunities in the Charleston region alone

Weekly professional workshops

Regular virtual career fairs

RecruitMilitary’s mission is to empower the military community by connecting them with meaningful employment — whether it’s logistics, healthcare, tech, or skilled trades.

South Carolina Continues to Lead on Veteran Support

The Palmetto State has made a name for itself in veteran-friendly policies and programs. With a combination of public-private partnerships and employer initiatives, the state has kept its veteran jobless rate well below national benchmarks.

Employers across industries — including healthcare, construction, manufacturing, and state agencies — are using National Hire a Veteran Day as a launching pad for expanded recruitment and greater outreach to the veteran population.

