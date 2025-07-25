Sixth-Gen Camaro Causes Major Highway Crash After Fleeing Georgia State Trooper

ATLANTA, GA — A high-speed police chase ended in chaos when the driver of a sixth-generation Chevrolet Camaro caused a multi-car crash on a Georgia highway while attempting to flee from a Georgia State Patrol trooper during a traffic stop.

The short but destructive pursuit was triggered after the trooper spotted the Camaro speeding and attempted to initiate a stop. Rather than pulling over, the driver aggressively swerved into the right lane and accelerated, igniting a pursuit that would last just moments before ending in a violent wreck.

Driver Fled Over a Speeding Ticket

The Camaro was reportedly displaying a handwritten temporary tag, which troopers noted looked suspicious — possibly issued by a dealership. That, combined with erratic driving behavior, suggested the driver may have had limited experience behind the wheel of the powerful vehicle.

What started as a simple speeding stop escalated quickly as the driver tried to escape at high speeds, narrowly avoiding multiple vehicles before losing control and causing a chain-reaction crash. The Camaro came to rest in the middle of the highway with smoke pouring from its cabin.

Two Juveniles Found Inside

Witnesses and responding troopers were stunned when two young occupants exited the Camaro after the crash. Their exact ages and condition were not reported, but their presence raised serious questions about endangerment and what led up to the pursuit.

No fatalities were reported as of Friday morning, but multiple vehicles were reportedly impacted in the wreck. Charges are likely pending as the Georgia State Patrol continues its investigation.

You can view the full story and footage via The Auto Wire.

