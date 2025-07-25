Georgia Launches Global Tourism Campaign With Expedia and Beautiful Destinations

TBILISI, GEORGIA — The Georgian National Tourism Administration has launched a new international marketing campaign in collaboration with travel giant Expedia and media brand Beautiful Destinations, aiming to elevate Georgia’s tourism profile across the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

The campaign marks one of Georgia’s most ambitious outreach efforts in recent years, showcasing the country’s natural beauty, historic sites, wine regions, and rich culinary traditions to millions of potential travelers worldwide.

Expedia Highlights Georgia’s Top Attractions

As part of the partnership, Expedia has launched a dedicated Georgia travel hub, now featuring:

In-depth travel guides

Hotel and accommodation listings

Trip planning tools

Features on resorts, UNESCO World Heritage sites, and local culture

Visitors to the site can book trips directly, including stays in wine-growing regions, Black Sea resorts, and mountain villages — key highlights that Georgia hopes will appeal to eco-tourists and cultural travelers alike.

Massive Global Reach Through Digital Platforms

In addition to Expedia’s 46 million monthly users, the campaign leverages the reach of Beautiful Destinations, a travel media company with more than 50 million followers across platforms like Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok.

Their visual storytelling will focus on:

Traditional winemaking methods

UNESCO-recognized sites

Gastronomy and street food

Seasonal festivals and local experiences

The Tourism Administration says this partnership is part of a broader effort to drive international visitor growth and boost post-pandemic tourism recovery.

“This campaign reflects Georgia’s commitment to modernizing its global image and inviting travelers to experience its diverse offerings,” officials said in a statement.

More details are available via 1TV.

Have you visited Georgia or plan to explore its historic regions and cuisine? Share your travel tips or wishlist with the Saluda Standard-Sentinel travel desk.