Trump Administration Removes Black Officers’ Names from Virginia Army Base; Hampton ROTC Faces Major Restructuring

VIRGINIA — The names of two trailblazing Black military officers have been stripped from a U.S. Army base in Virginia under the Trump administration, igniting controversy as Hampton University’s ROTC program is also caught in a sweeping reorganization.

The base formerly known as Fort Gregg-Adams, which honored Lt. Gen. Arthur J. Gregg and Lt. Col. Charity Adams, has now reverted to Fort Lee, marking what many are calling a symbolic erasure of Black military history.

From Fort Gregg-Adams Back to Fort Lee

In 2023, Fort Lee was renamed Fort Gregg-Adams to honor Lt. Gen. Arthur J. Gregg, the first Black soldier to reach the three-star general rank in the Army, and Lt. Col. Charity Adams, the highest-ranking Black woman in the Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps during World War II.

Their historic recognition was reversed just two years later in June 2025, when the base was renamed after Buffalo Soldier Pvt. Fitz Lee, a Medal of Honor recipient — still Black, but seen by critics as a redirection rather than progress.

The change reflects a larger Trump-era shift, with White House senior advisor Stephen Miller reportedly steering a campaign to eliminate symbols and honors tied to diversity efforts across federal institutions.

Hampton ROTC Faces Downgrade Under Army Overhaul

At Hampton University, a Historically Black College, leaders are sounding the alarm over a parallel development: the demotion of its Senior ROTC program.

As part of the “Army Transformation Initiative,” nearly 300 college ROTC cadets across the country will be impacted. According to a public letter from Hampton President Lt. Gen. Darrell K. Williams, the school’s ROTC will be reclassified as an “extension unit” under William & Mary, stripping it of key autonomy and on-site personnel.

“We are working diligently to understand the full impact of this announcement,” Williams stated in a public message, warning that it could affect future enrollment, training logistics, and campus identity.

The move is scheduled to take effect in the 2026–2027 academic year, but the political undertones have already stirred concern among students, alumni, and military historians.

Wider Rollback of Diversity Across U.S. Military

These changes are not isolated. President Trump’s second term has been marked by a broad rollback of diversity initiatives and Black representation in federal institutions:

USNS Thurgood Marshall , Harriet Tubman , and Medgar Evers naval vessels have had their names slated for removal.

, , and naval vessels have had their names slated for removal. Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr. , the first Black Air Force Chief, was removed from the Joint Chiefs of Staff in February 2025.

, the first Black Air Force Chief, was removed from the in February 2025. The U.S. Air Force has shut down all diversity and inclusion offices following a day-one executive order.

The administration has drawn strong criticism for commuting sentences of Jan. 6 rioters while removing honors from Black icons. Additionally, policies targeting immigrants and communities of color have prompted comparisons to civil rights rollbacks of the mid-20th century.

Community Voices and Resistance

Advocacy groups and HBCU leaders are urging the public to recognize these moves not as bureaucratic reshuffles, but as calculated messaging.

“It’s not just a name change — it’s an intentional rewriting of who we choose to honor,” one military historian told Black Virginia News.

At Hampton, President Williams reaffirmed his commitment to preserving the ROTC’s legacy:

“We are proud of our history and will work to ensure our cadets continue to lead with distinction.”

What’s Next for ROTC and Military Naming Policy?

While the Trump administration has not officially commented on the Fort Gregg-Adams reversal, critics say it’s part of a systematic dismantling of progress made during prior administrations.

With the 2026 midterm elections on the horizon, the future of programs like Hampton’s ROTC and other DEI-linked honors could hinge on political shifts in Congress and the White House.

How do you feel about the renaming of Fort Gregg-Adams and the changes to Hampton’s ROTC program? Do you see this as symbolic erasure or routine restructuring? Join the conversation at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com.