Greenville County Man Sets Out to Run Every Road and Trail — Over 4,500 Miles

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — While most runners stick to favorite trails or local loops, Keith Storm set his sights on something far more ambitious: running every road and trail in Greenville County — a staggering 4,582-mile journey he’s been tackling one step at a time for the past three years.

An Unlikely Runner with an Unusual Goal

Storm didn’t grow up racing or logging miles. Until about a decade ago, he considered himself a “mediocre runner.” But like many people, he was looking for a way to stay active and find peace outside his office routine.

“It just recharges you. I work in an office all week, so it’s great to get out, see nature, hear it, feel it,” Storm said.

His late father’s advice to “take the scenic route” now guides his steps. Keith laughs remembering how he once found that frustrating — and now lives by it.

“I always want to take the road less traveled.”

Tracking Progress, One Neighborhood at a Time

Storm uses a heat map app to track every path he runs. To date, he’s covered roughly 3,315 miles — about 72% of the county.

He’s checked off areas including:

Berea

City View

Dunean

Five Forks

Judson

And he’s closing in on others like:

Gantt

Greenville

Greer

Mauldin

Paris Mountain State Park

Simpsonville

Travelers Rest

“To run just 1% of Greenville County, I need to log 46 new miles. It’s a grind,” he admitted.

The Run Greenville Project

To keep himself motivated and inspire others, Storm created the Run Greenville Project — a place to share run photos, route stories, and connect with others who love the outdoors.

“It’s like a little place where we can share our stories and encourage each other.”

Discovering the Unseen, Advocating for More

Though he enjoys popular paths like the Swamp Rabbit Trail, Storm believes the Upstate can do more for its pedestrian and cyclist community.

“I’ve lived here 37 years and I’m still finding places I never knew existed.”

Inspired by Keith’s journey? Follow his progress at rungreenville.com or join the community on Facebook. Have your own trail or neighborhood story? Share it with us at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com.