South Carolina Allocates $200M for Bridge Repairs Amid Aging Infrastructure

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina is investing an additional $200 million to address its rapidly aging bridge infrastructure, a move that comes just a year after lawmakers approved a similar funding allocation. The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) has identified aging bridges as a critical challenge, with more than a quarter of all bridges in the state now over 60 years old — and many more approaching that milestone.

Aging Bridges Prompt Urgent Response

State Transportation Secretary Justin Powell described the situation as urgent, warning that if funding did not continue to increase, nearly half of South Carolina’s bridges could reach 60 years of age within a decade.

Last year’s $200 million from the General Assembly has already been allocated. The newly approved funding — passed in the 2025 state budget — will support repairs and replacements of 159 additional bridges across South Carolina. These include interstate, primary, and secondary structures statewide.

“This doesn’t solve the problem. This just helps us address the problem,” Powell explained during a recent SCDOT Commission meeting, where he also noted he plans to return in August with another $200 million request.

Federal Help and Fast-Tracked Timelines

The new $200 million comes in addition to $239 million in federal funds already earmarked for bridge projects. SCDOT officials say they’re actively pursuing additional grants and funding streams to maintain momentum on repairs.

To speed up project timelines, SCDOT has worked with federal agencies to cut through red tape, shaving three to five months off the typical start time for new repairs. Powell noted that the goal is to be able to begin design work immediately after a bridge is declared unsafe.

“Once the inspector says the bridge is closed, we could turn around the next day and start working on replacement or repair plans,” Powell said, as reported by WCSC.

Funding Delay Won’t Slow Progress

While most one-time funding from this year’s state budget won’t be released until February, Powell assured the commission this delay would not impact bridge work. SCDOT will continue operations using the $239 million in federal funds and begin spending the state allocation as soon as it’s released.

“We’re going nonstop,” Powell emphasized, making it clear that the state’s infrastructure improvements will not pause in the interim.

Bridges Are a Lifeline for Communities

South Carolina’s bridges play a critical role in connecting rural communities, supporting freight movement, and ensuring safe travel for millions of residents and tourists alike. With over 9,000 bridges statewide, maintaining this infrastructure is essential to the state’s economy and public safety.

What Do You Think?

Have you noticed bridge construction in your area or aging infrastructure near your community? Share your thoughts or photos of local projects with us at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com.