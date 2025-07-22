Heavy Rain and Flooding Risk Prompts Weather Alert Across South Carolina Tuesday

SOUTH CAROLINA — A Weather Impact Alert has been issued for Tuesday as much of the state faces a heightened risk of heavy rainfall and localized flooding, particularly in the central and southern Midlands and coastal regions.

According to forecasts shared by the WLTX Weather Team, the greatest flooding threat is expected in the afternoon and evening hours. Isolated downpours may begin earlier in the day, with moisture surging across the Southeast.

Forecast Shows Broad Rainfall Risk Across the State

The Weather Prediction Center has placed all of South Carolina under an “excess rainfall outlook,” with a marginal to slight risk of flooding rainfall depending on location. Areas along the Central Savannah River Area (CSRA) and the coast are especially vulnerable to downpours.

Meteorologists say a stationary front currently stalled over northern North Carolina is expected to sag southward into South Carolina on Tuesday. That shift — combined with warm, moist air from a high-pressure system over the Gulf of Mexico — is setting the stage for widespread showers and storms throughout the state.

Flood Safety Reminder for Drivers

Authorities are reminding drivers to be vigilant during morning and evening commutes, when rainfall could peak. Road conditions may deteriorate quickly in areas hit by repeated rounds of rain.

“Please do not drive through flooded roadways — it only takes a few inches of water to sweep a vehicle away,” the WLTX weather team warned.

Flash flooding may occur in low-lying or poorly drained areas, particularly if the forecasted rainfall arrives in multiple waves throughout the day.

