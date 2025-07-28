Silver Alert Issued for Missing Asheboro Man Believed to Have Dementia

ASHEBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Asheboro man believed to be suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s.

Douglas Ray Honeycutt, 68, was last seen at 522 S Park Street in Asheboro and is known to visit High Point frequently. His last known clothing description includes a gray T-shirt, jeans, and black shoes, according to officials.

The alert was activated on Monday, July 28, 2025, after Honeycutt was reported missing under circumstances that prompted immediate concern due to his medical condition.

A photo released by authorities shows Honeycutt seated at what appears to be a restaurant table, wearing a dark gray shirt, with a meal in front of him. His appearance matches the issued description.

Officials are urging the public, especially residents and businesses near Asheboro and High Point, to remain vigilant. Anyone with information about Honeycutt’s whereabouts is urged to call the Asheboro Police Department at 336-626-1300.

Community Safety & Response

Silver Alerts are designed to help locate missing older adults with cognitive impairments. The system broadcasts alerts through various channels to quickly notify the public.

In North Carolina, Silver Alerts have become an essential tool in reuniting families and ensuring the safety of vulnerable individuals. Time is often critical, and public awareness can make all the difference.

Have You Seen Him?

If you’re in the Asheboro or High Point area, please check your security cameras, front yards, and any local establishments Honeycutt may be familiar with. Even the smallest lead can help law enforcement bring him home safely.

Have you seen Douglas Ray Honeycutt or have information that could help locate him? Call Asheboro Police at 336-626-1300 and help bring him back to safety. Stay updated on more North Carolina alerts at saludastandard-sentinel.com.