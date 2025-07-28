Police Search for Missing 36-Year-Old Man in Homestead, Florida

HOMESTEAD, FLORIDA — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a 36-year-old man who was reported missing and classified as endangered in Homestead, Florida.

Police Say Ruddy Torrez May Be in Danger

The Homestead Police Department issued an alert on Sunday regarding Ruddy Martin Torrez, who was last seen driving a 2009 red Toyota Yaris with a North Carolina license plate KDF6008.

Officers said Torrez had stopped taking his prescribed medication, though the specific medical condition was not disclosed. Authorities added that he could be a danger to himself as a result.

Last Known Appearance and Contact Info

At the time of his disappearance, Torrez was seen wearing:

A green shirt

Brown pants

Black shoes

He was reported missing in the Homestead area, which is located in southern Miami-Dade County.

Anyone with information about his location is urged to contact the Homestead Police Department at 305-247-1535 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Public Urged to Remain Vigilant

As the search continues, police emphasize that community tips could be crucial to locating Torrez safely. They are treating the case as high priority due to the possible health concerns and the individual’s endangered status.

Have you seen Ruddy Torrez or his red Toyota Yaris in the area? Share any tips or sightings with authorities immediately.