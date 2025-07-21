Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued for New Hampshire Counties Until 9 p.m. EDT

CONCORD, N.H. – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch across multiple New Hampshire counties, warning of damaging winds, hail, and heavy rainfall through 9 p.m. EDT this evening.

The watch, issued at 4:10 p.m. EDT, covers the following counties:

Belknap

Cheshire

Hillsborough

Merrimack

Rockingham

Strafford

Sullivan

What Residents Can Expect

The watch indicates favorable atmospheric conditions for severe thunderstorms, which could lead to:

Damaging wind gusts

Large hail

Intense downpours

Localized flash flooding

Storm-related hazards may affect low-lying roads and poorly drained areas, causing dangerous travel conditions, especially during peak evening hours.

Safety Guidance from Officials

The NWS advises motorists and residents to remain alert as thunderstorms can form quickly, especially in exposed or elevated areas. Sudden wind shifts and blinding rain could make roads treacherous.

“If thunderstorms develop, take shelter indoors and stay away from windows,” weather officials warned. “Do not attempt to drive through flooded areas.”

What Happens After 9 p.m.?

While the weather is expected to improve by 9 p.m., forecasters say the situation remains fluid. Additional alerts or watches may be issued depending on how the storms evolve throughout the evening.

Are you experiencing storm conditions in your area of New Hampshire? Share updates, photos, and safety tips with the Saluda Standard-Sentinel to keep your neighbors informed and prepared.