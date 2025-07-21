Facility Faces Criminal Action After 74-Year-Old Man Goes Missing in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A family’s worst nightmare is unfolding in Greensboro, where 74-year-old Larry Burton disappeared over two weeks ago from a residential care facility now under state investigation.

According to reports, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is urging the Guilford County District Attorney’s Office to pursue criminal prosecution against the operator of the facility, citing unlicensed operations and possible neglect.

Conflicting Claims About Facility’s Role

The facility initially identified its administrator as Hazel Mae Forman, but later gave FOX8 News a different name, calling itself an independent housing center rather than a care home.

However, Burton’s family says they were told it was a licensed care facility, and they entrusted it with the responsibility of supporting his daily needs. The lack of clear records and shifting explanations have only added to their anguish.

Family Outraged and Devastated

Larry Burton’s daughter, Latonya Swift, is demanding answers. “He has his own home with three bedrooms,” she said. “If he could go to an independent facility, he could have gone home where my two sons could have helped him.”

She added, “That doesn’t make sense. He did not need to go to an independent living facility.”

Swift also revealed that she video-chatted with her father via FaceTime the day he vanished. But when she went to collect his personal items, hospital staff said they no longer had his wallet.

Cease and Desist Issued

The North Carolina Division of Health Services Regulation has now issued a cease and desist order to the operator and referred the case to local law enforcement for further investigation.

Officials say the incident raises serious concerns about the safety and regulation of elder care homes across the state.

What Happens Next

As of now, Burton remains missing, and the facility’s legal status and role in his disappearance are both under scrutiny. No criminal charges have been formally filed, but the state’s push for prosecution signals mounting pressure.

Have you or your loved ones faced challenges with elder care facilities in North Carolina? Share your experiences and stories with SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com to bring awareness to the ongoing concerns around elder care regulation and safety.