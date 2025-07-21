Morganton Man Arrested After Allegedly Striking Woman With Gun Inside Hospital

MORGANTON, N.C. – A North Carolina man is facing multiple charges after allegedly striking a woman in the head with a handgun while visiting a patient at UNC Health Blue Ridge hospital in Morganton.

The incident occurred around 9:20 a.m. on Sunday, July 20, when Morganton Public Safety officers responded to reports of an assault near the hospital entrance on South Sterling Street.

Hospital security informed police that the man, later identified as 44-year-old Jason Scott Inman, was last seen exiting the facility and walking down from the parking deck. Security lost sight of him shortly after, prompting authorities to set up a perimeter around the campus to search for the suspect.

Victim and Suspect Were Visiting the Same Patient

Investigators later determined that both Inman and the victim had been at the hospital to visit the same patient. According to officials, an altercation broke out between the two during the visit.

Inman allegedly drew a handgun, pointed it at the woman while threatening her, and then struck her in the head. The blow caused injuries that required medical attention. Officials say Inman fled the hospital immediately after the assault.

Arrest Made in Caldwell County

Law enforcement located Inman later that day at his residence on Oak Hill School Road in Lenoir, with assistance from the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office. He was taken into custody without incident.

Inman Facing Multiple Charges

Inman has since been booked into the Caldwell County Jail and is being held under a $150,000 secured bond. He faces the following charges:

Felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill

Felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury

Misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun

Misdemeanor communicating threats

Misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon

Misdemeanor going armed to the terror of the public

