Severe Thunderstorm Watch in Effect for Rhode Island Through 9 p.m. Tonight

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Rhode Island until 9 p.m. EDT this evening, with strong winds, heavy rain, and localized flooding possible across several counties.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued the alert at 4:10 p.m. EDT, warning that while no immediate severe storms were active at the time, atmospheric conditions remain favorable for rapid thunderstorm development.

Counties Under Watch

The storm watch applies to the following Rhode Island counties:

Bristol

Kent

Newport

Providence

Washington

Residents in these areas are being urged to monitor weather updates closely, as conditions may deteriorate quickly.

What to Expect Tonight

While severe storms are not currently occurring, the NWS highlights the potential for:

Damaging wind gusts

Heavy downpours

Large hail

Temporary power outages , especially in exposed areas

, especially in exposed areas Dangerous driving conditions on bridges and highways

Officials advise staying indoors, securing outdoor objects, and avoiding travel during storm activity if possible.

Emergency Response Officials on Alert

Local emergency management agencies are encouraging Rhode Islanders to:

Stay indoors and away from windows during any thunderstorm activity.

during any thunderstorm activity. Delay unnecessary travel , especially on elevated roadways where winds could be strongest.

, especially on elevated roadways where winds could be strongest. Check weather apps or local broadcasts frequently for updates or new advisories.

The storm threat is expected to diminish after 9 p.m., but additional advisories may be issued depending on how the weather evolves through the evening.

Have you experienced impacts from today’s thunderstorm threat in Rhode Island? Share your location and updates with us at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com to help keep others informed and safe.