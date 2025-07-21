York County Motorcycle Crash Kills One in Early Morning Incident on Porter Road

YORK COUNTY, SC — A fatal motorcycle crash in York County is under investigation after a man was killed in a single-vehicle collision early Saturday morning, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Authorities say the crash occurred around 2:50 a.m. on July 20 along Porter Road, when the rider of a 2012 Harley-Davidson motorcycle crossed the centerline while traveling north and veered off the roadway.

Motorcycle Collided With Trees After Leaving Road

After crossing the centerline, the motorcycle reportedly left the left side of the road and struck nearby trees, officials said. The impact of the crash was severe, and the rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

As of Saturday evening, the identity of the deceased has not yet been released pending family notification.

Investigation Remains Ongoing

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash and has not indicated whether speed, impairment, or road conditions played a role. No other vehicles were reported to be involved.

This is one of several recent single-vehicle motorcycle crashes across the Carolinas amid the summer riding season.

