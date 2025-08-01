Search Underway for Missing 75-Year-Old Woman with Medical Condition in North Carolina

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities in Lumberton are asking for the public’s help in locating 75-year-old Sarah Mayers, who was reported missing Thursday afternoon. Police say she suffers from undisclosed medical conditions and left home without her cellphone, raising urgent concerns for her safety.

Left Home But Never Arrived at Appointment

Mayers left her residence around 12:45 p.m. to attend a scheduled appointment at TJK Nails in Lumberton. However, salon staff confirmed that she never arrived. When family and friends attempted to call her, they discovered she had left her phone at home, making it difficult for anyone to reach her.

Vehicle Description and Last Seen Clothing

Investigators say Mayers was last seen wearing:

A dark blue shirt

Blue jean shorts

She is believed to be driving a white 2018 Nissan Rogue with North Carolina license plate VBC-3792.

A photo of Mayers has been released by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, and authorities are circulating the vehicle information to the public in hopes of generating leads.

Call to Action from Law Enforcement

The Lumberton Police Department is actively investigating the case and urging anyone with information to come forward. If you have seen Mayers or have knowledge of her whereabouts:

Call 910-671-3845 or

Dial 911 immediately

Have you noticed the vehicle or seen Sarah Mayers in your area? Your tip could help bring her home. Contact authorities