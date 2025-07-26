Charlotte Food Vendors Speak Out Against Illegal Street Sellers as Complaints Surge

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte’s vibrant street food scene is facing growing tension as legitimate vendors sound the alarm over a spike in illegal operations. Since July 1, 2024, Mecklenburg County’s health department has received 184 complaints about food sellers operating without permits, raising public health and business concerns.

Legal vendors feel the squeeze from unlicensed sellers

At the heart of this issue is Wais Mayar, executive director for Halal Food Truck and Halal Street Food. His businesses have long been staples in Uptown Charlotte, known for quality and service. But Mayar says the recent rise in unlicensed food sellers is creating an uneven playing field — and posing serious risks.

“Yes, I’ve noticed a few of them and actually, it’s very risky,” Mayar said. “It’s frustrating. We’re doing the right thing, and if we see somebody not doing the right thing, it bothers us.”

He explained that over the past two years, the problem has escalated, especially during peak hours when Uptown becomes crowded.

Health department warns of late-night safety issues

Dr. Raynard Washington, Mecklenburg County’s public health director, confirmed the trend. Most complaints have been concentrated in Uptown and South End, typically between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m., when bars and clubs attract large crowds.

“It’s folks saying, ‘Hey, they’re frying chicken on the side of the street with a fryer, and the chicken’s in a plastic container and going in the grease,’” Washington said. “We just want to make sure we’re keeping folks safe.”

Washington advises residents to look for two key signs when buying street food:

A posted sanitation score

A visible vendor permit

He emphasized that setups without proper refrigeration, often seen under tents in gas station parking lots, could expose customers to foodborne illnesses.

Business owners want stronger enforcement

For Mayar and other licensed vendors, the issue isn’t just about competition — it’s about community trust and public health.

“The city loves us, people love us, and we love helping people and feeding people,” said Mayar. “But it hurts when others break the rules and put people at risk.”

Vendors say they’ve followed regulations, passed health inspections, and invested in equipment to maintain proper food safety. They’re now urging city leaders to step up enforcement before the situation further erodes Charlotte’s thriving street food culture.

