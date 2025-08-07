2 Found Dead After Being Swept Away in North Carolina Floodwaters

NASH COUNTY, NC — Two people have died after being swept away by rising floodwaters in Nash County during a devastating flash flood event on Wednesday, according to local authorities.

The flooding followed a severe storm system that dumped more than 7 inches of rain in the area, with the town of Spring Hope recording 7.3 inches of rainfall by 4:30 p.m. Officials say the rapid rise in water levels created dangerous conditions across roads and low-lying areas.

Vehicle Swept Away in Rising Waters

Spring Hope Mayor Kyle Pritchard confirmed that a vehicle was overtaken by floodwaters during the deluge. A man and a woman became stranded on top of the car as the water levels continued to rise dangerously.

A police officer who responded to the scene attempted a rescue, but the situation quickly worsened. Despite his efforts, both individuals were ultimately swept away by the floodwaters. The officer himself required rescue afterward due to the fast-moving currents.

Victims Found Dead, Community Urged to Stay Safe

Authorities confirmed that both the man and woman were later found deceased. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office, through Sgt. Kevin Bissette, emphasized the severity of the flood situation and warned residents to stay away from moving water, even if it seems shallow or manageable.

“This is unexpected flooding, which is essential right now to ensure that all motorists as well as bystanders stay out of any moving waters you see,” Sgt. Bissette said.

Spring Hope Impacted by Extreme Rainfall

Spring Hope was among the hardest-hit areas, with streets submerged and emergency crews stretched thin during multiple rescue operations. The tragic deaths highlight the increasing dangers of flash floods in the Southeast, especially as climate patterns bring more intense rainfall to inland communities.

As recovery efforts continue, city officials and emergency responders are reminding the public to heed flood advisories and avoid travel during heavy downpours.

