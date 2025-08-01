SCDC Charges South Carolina Inmates With Murder, Drug Trafficking, and More in Statewide Crackdown

COLUMBIA, S.C. – A wave of serious criminal charges has been issued against several inmates within South Carolina’s prison system, the Department of Corrections confirmed this week. The charges range from murder and kidnapping to drug trafficking and contraband possession, highlighting ongoing safety and corruption concerns across correctional facilities statewide.

Murder and Assault at Kershaw Correctional

According to the South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC), 44-year-old Emmanuel Shai Hutchinson is now facing murder charges in the stabbing death of inmate Terry Wayne Cook Jr. at Kershaw Correctional Institution. Investigators allege Hutchinson used a homemade wooden stake during a May 6 attack. Cook later died on June 5.

Also at Kershaw, 43-year-old Jeron Alondo Cook has been charged after allegedly attacking two correctional officers attempting to confiscate a contraband cellphone in October 2024. Charges include:

Two counts of kidnapping

Assault and battery (1st and 2nd degree)

Possession of contraband and resisting arrest

Authorities say Cook detained the officers in his cell before being subdued.

Drug Trafficking Ring Uncovered at Broad River

The most complex criminal case involves 31-year-old Ancel Ramon Harris at Broad River Correctional Facility, who has been charged with:

Trafficking methamphetamine

Three counts of criminal conspiracy

Investigators uncovered a large-scale operation involving a former corrections officer, who has since pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing. The case spanned May and August 2024, raising concerns about staff corruption and contraband distribution inside state prisons.

More Assaults and Crimes Across the System

Other notable cases include:

27-year-old Jujuan Jameal Council , charged at McCormick Correctional Institution for his alleged role in an August 2024 inmate mob assault .

, charged at for his alleged role in an . 21-year-old Zeyvion Deshun King , charged with second-degree assault and battery after a shower stabbing incident in April 2024 at Broad River .

, charged with after a incident in at . 38-year-old Samuel M. Scott , who reportedly used a contraband phone to blackmail another inmate’s wife for money at Kirkland and Kershaw correctional institutions .

, who reportedly used a contraband phone to for money at . 42-year-old William Deguzman, accused of throwing hot liquid on another inmate at Evans Correctional Institution in September 2024, resulting in second-degree assault charges.

Ongoing Investigation and Institutional Response

SCDC has not announced any sweeping policy changes but emphasized their commitment to prosecuting in-prison crimes. The department is working with law enforcement and prosecutors to curb violence and reduce contraband across facilities.

These latest developments underscore persistent issues within South Carolina’s prison system — especially involving inmate violence, staff misconduct, and illegal cellphone usage that enables extortion and criminal operations from behind bars.

