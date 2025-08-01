Major Water Leak in Walhalla Prompts Citywide Boil Water Advisory

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — A major water line leak has left the entire city of Walhalla with little to no water pressure, prompting city officials to issue a boil water advisory for all residents.

According to the City of Walhalla Water Department, crews began working on repairs around 5:30 p.m. Thursday after the leak caused a system-wide drop in water pressure.

Boil Water Advisory in Effect

Officials have urged all residents to boil water for at least three minutes before using it for drinking, cooking, or brushing teeth. The advisory will remain in effect until water quality tests confirm the system is safe.

City Administrator Celia Myers reported around 6:35 p.m. that the repairs were nearing completion but warned that full water pressure may not be restored until overnight.

Residents Advised to Stay Updated

The City of Walhalla will issue additional updates as testing and repairs progress. Residents are encouraged to stay tuned to local alerts and follow all safety precautions until the advisory is lifted.

