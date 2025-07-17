Scattered Thunderstorms Expected Thursday on Florida’s Gulf Coast, Followed by Weekend Heat

FLORIDA GULF COAST — Residents along Florida’s Gulf Coast should prepare for scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday afternoon, as warm and humid conditions persist across the region.

Despite the incoming storms, temperatures are expected to reach the low 90s after lunchtime, according to meteorologist Rob Duns of Gulf Coast News. The rain is expected to be brief and scattered, more likely in the later half of the day.

Drier Air Coming Friday

Starting Friday and continuing into Saturday, a pocket of drier air is forecast to move across the peninsula, which will result in fewer afternoon storms but hotter temperatures overall.

Saturday could see highs climb to around 96°F, marking one of the hottest days this month. Forecasters are advising residents and visitors to stay hydrated and avoid prolonged sun exposure, especially during peak hours.

No Tropical Systems at This Time

There is no tropical development expected near South Florida or the Gulf Coast at this time. The 2025 Atlantic hurricane season remains active through November 30, but current tracking shows no disturbances forming in the short term.

Stay Informed Through Local Weather Tools

Gulf Coast News encourages residents to stay updated via its live radar tools, the 2025 Hurricane Guide, and frequent updates from the Gulf Coast Storm Team. Mobile app users can also access real-time alerts and video forecasts.

Experiencing the Florida storms firsthand? Share photos or storm updates from your area with us at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com — your report could be featured in our next weather roundup.