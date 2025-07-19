North Carolina Begins Damage Assessment After Tropical Storm Chantal’s Devastation

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina officials have begun assessing widespread damage left behind by Tropical Storm Chantal, which soaked the state with more than 10 inches of rain in some areas and triggered a wave of flash flooding and infrastructure failures across several counties.

On Thursday, Governor Josh Stein declared a state of emergency to accelerate recovery aid and formalize the response to the storm’s destruction.

Severe Flooding Hits Infrastructure Hard

Justin Graney, Chief of External Affairs for North Carolina Emergency Management, said multiple key facilities sustained damage:

Wastewater and water treatment plants were impacted

were impacted Roadways became impassable in several counties

became impassable in several counties Swift water rescue teams were deployed to assist stranded residents

Rivers such as the Haw, Eno, and Jordan Lake reached record or near-record levels, putting communities downstream at greater risk of prolonged damage and future rainfall complications.

Damage Estimates in the Millions

Early estimates from local municipalities like Chapel Hill indicate millions of dollars in losses, with assessments still ongoing. Graney emphasized that continued thunderstorms are complicating the process.

“We keep having thunderstorms every day,” Graney said. “Flash flooding continues to occur in areas like Burlington, which slows down the damage assessment.”

State and Federal Aid Could Follow

Graney explained that damage assessments are critical for determining eligibility for state and federal recovery funds.

“It informs decisions about which programs get activated based on legal thresholds,” he said. “It also helps determine if we qualify for a federally declared disaster.”

Once the data is compiled, the governor may request federal aid through FEMA, unlocking resources for individuals and municipalities affected by the storm.

Recovery Resources Available

North Carolina’s emergency portal has activated a range of support options for residents dealing with storm-related impacts. These include:

Guidance for filing damage reports

Access to temporary housing

Public assistance for municipalities and utilities

More details and help resources are available through the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Have you or your town been impacted by Tropical Storm Chantal? Share your story or recovery efforts in the comments on SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com.