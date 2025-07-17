Cooler Weather in Southern California as Marine Layer Returns Before Weekend Warmup

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA — Residents across Los Angeles and surrounding regions are enjoying a temporary break from the summer heat as a marine layer brings cooler-than-normal temperatures to much of Southern California this week.

Mild Conditions Midweek for Coastal and Inland Areas

According to the ABC7 Los Angeles weather update, Los Angeles and Orange counties are experiencing a mix of morning clouds and afternoon sunshine, with Wednesday highs reaching around 78°F and lows near 60°F. The marine layer has returned, offering a welcome cooldown before a gradual warm-up expected later in the week.

In the valleys and Inland Empire, daytime highs are around 84°F with overnight lows dipping to 58°F. Temperatures in these regions are expected to climb back into the low 90s by the weekend, as high pressure builds once again over the region.

Beach and Mountain Weather Remains Calm

At the coast, beach communities are enjoying 72°F highs and lows around 62°F, accompanied by familiar morning cloud cover and clear skies in the afternoon.

Mountain areas are slightly cooler, with highs around 81°F and lows down to 47°F. While mostly dry for now, there’s a 20% chance of isolated thunderstorms arriving by Friday — a typical summer forecast for the high elevations.

Desert Temperatures Steady with Slight Rain Chance

The desert regions, including Palm Springs, remain warm with highs around 93°F and a scorching 105°F in some areas. Lows hover near 67°F, and a 10% chance of thunderstorms could bring minor disturbances by Thursday.

Forecast Outlook: Warming Trend Ahead

As the weekend approaches, the current marine layer influence will begin to fade. Warmer temperatures are forecast to return Friday onward, particularly in inland areas and the deserts.

Those planning outdoor activities this weekend should prepare for hotter conditions, especially as highs climb back into the 80s and 90s in several zones.

