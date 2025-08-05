Flash Flood Warnings Issued in South Carolina After Days of Relentless Rain

SOUTH CAROLINA — Endless rounds of rain are drenching much of the state this week as a persistent line of storms, tropical moisture, and low-pressure systems trigger flash flood warnings across South Carolina.

Widespread Flash Flood Risk Across the State

Flash flooding is already a concern in the Upstate, southern Midlands, and parts of the Lowcountry, with a slight risk designation currently in place. The weather pattern is being driven by multiple low-pressure systems and the potential development of a tropical disturbance just offshore, which is enhancing rainfall throughout the state.

According to South Carolina Public Radio, this moisture-laden system is expected to linger throughout the week, increasing the risk of localized flooding. Although Wednesday may bring a slight reprieve, the threat of flooding will continue to blanket much of the state, especially in low-lying and urban areas.

Rainfall Totals Could Exceed 5 Inches in Some Locations

Between Monday night and Thursday night, forecasters expect:

Upstate : 2 to 4 inches of rain, with isolated areas seeing more than 5 inches

: 2 to 4 inches of rain, with isolated areas seeing more than 5 inches Midlands : 1 to 3 inches

: 1 to 3 inches Lowcountry and Pee Dee regions: 1 to 3 inches, but some isolated totals could also surpass 5 inches

These steady, non-severe storms aren’t producing tornadoes or strong winds — but the sheer volume of slow-moving downpours is a major concern for flash flooding.

Flood Safety Reminders and Weather Outlook

Residents are urged to avoid driving through flooded roads, as water depth can be misleading:

Just 6 inches of water can stall a vehicle

can stall a vehicle 12 inches can cause cars to float

Alongside the rain, temperatures will cool slightly due to cloud cover and thunderstorms. Highs will remain in the low 70s across the Upstate, while the rest of the state will see temps in the mid-80s. Nighttime temperatures will hold steady in the upper 60s to low 70s, but muggy conditions will persist.

Tropical System Developing Offshore?

One of the low-pressure systems that’s helping to fuel these storms could potentially develop into a tropical system later this week as it moves over the Atlantic, a few hundred miles off the coast of Georgia or South Carolina.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Dexter is not a threat to the region, as it is tracking away into open Atlantic waters. Forecasters are also watching a tropical wave farther out in the Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center gives it a medium chance of development, but dry air may hinder its strength or prevent formation altogether.

What to Expect Next

As this wet pattern continues:

Stay alert for weather alerts and flood advisories

and Monitor local forecasts for evolving risks

Avoid unnecessary travel in flood-prone areas

Conditions are expected to remain unsettled through midweek, with improvement possible by the weekend — though forecasters caution that additional rainfall is still possible even as tropical systems shift.

Have you seen flooding in your neighborhood this week? Share photos, updates, or tips with us at saludastandard-sentinel.com to help keep your neighbors informed and safe.