North Carolina Shooting Leads to Arrest of Sexual Assault Suspect

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. — A man has been arrested on child sex crime charges after a shooting incident in Robeson County led law enforcement to uncover a separate and disturbing criminal case.

Shooting Sparks Larger Investigation

In the early hours of Thursday morning, deputies responded to reports of a shooting at a home located off North Carolina Highway 83, where they discovered 38-year-old Willie Christian suffering from a gunshot wound.

Christian was promptly transported to a nearby medical facility, and authorities confirmed his injuries were not life-threatening.

Suspect Arrested During Traffic Stop

Shortly after the shooting, investigators with the Maxton Police Department conducted a traffic stop and arrested 24-year-old Ashen J. Garcia Jr. in connection with the incident.

As the case developed, investigators uncovered evidence of a sexual assault, which led to additional serious charges being filed against Garcia.

Sex Crime Charges Filed

Garcia has now been charged with:

Statutory sex offense with a child

Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill

He is currently being held at the Robeson County Detention Center without bond, according to WMBF News.

Community Concerns Rise

The revelation of a child sex offense linked to the shooting has heightened community concerns in Robeson County, a region already grappling with public safety and law enforcement resource demands.

As investigations continue, authorities are urging anyone with additional information to come forward.

