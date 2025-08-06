Columbia Man Charged with Murder After Deadly Weekend Shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. – A Columbia man is in custody after being charged with murder in connection to a deadly shooting over the weekend on Randall Avenue.

Suspect and Charges

The Columbia Police Department announced Tuesday that 42-year-old Marion Oates Jr. faces the following charges:

Murder

Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person

Possession of a weapon during a violent crime

Victim Identified

Police say officers discovered a body inside a home on Randall Avenue Saturday. The Richland County Coroner’s Office later identified the victim as 50-year-old Edwards E. Willis.

While the motive remains under investigation, CPD believes the shooting was “an isolated incident between acquaintances.”

Suspect in Custody

According to jail records, Oates is currently being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. No bond has been set, and court proceedings are pending.

