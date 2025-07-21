UNITED STATES — Over the past century, Boston has undergone significant demographic changes, with the white population dropping from 99% in 1925 to 44% in 2025, according to long-term U.S. Census data visualizations circulating online. The shift highlights broader urban demographic trends being observed in other major cities nationwide.

A chart shared online tracks the decline in Boston’s white population by decade, noting key drops during the 1970s through the 1990s. By 1970, the white population in Boston had decreased to 82%. By 1990, it dropped further to 59%, and by 2018, it stood at 45%. The projected 2025 figure is 44%, reflecting a slow but ongoing shift in the city’s racial makeup.

Population Changes Seen Across the U.S.

Boston’s case is part of a larger trend seen in multiple U.S. cities, including:

Montgomery, Alabama : White population dropped from 55% in 1860 to 28% today .

: White population dropped from 55% in 1860 to . Jackson, Mississippi : From 62% white in 1860 to 14% today .

: From 62% white in 1860 to . Atlanta, Georgia: Also following a similar trajectory, according to various census comparisons.

These changes stem from multiple factors such as urban migration, birth rate differences, and economic opportunities drawing in diverse populations over generations.

Context for the Trend

Experts have noted that urban areas tend to become more demographically mixed over time due to economic shifts, education access, housing patterns, and immigration policy changes. The Boston data is not unique but part of a long-established trend seen in many major metro areas, including Chicago, Los Angeles, and Houston.

The term “The Great Replacement,” sometimes used in online commentary, is not a term recognized by demographic researchers or federal institutions. It’s important to understand these shifts through factual, policy-neutral data sources like the U.S. Census Bureau, which routinely tracks racial and ethnic composition across decades.

How has your city changed over the decades? Share your experience at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com