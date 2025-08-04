Georgia Teen Honors Fallen Ohio Officer With One-Mile Tribute Run

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A young Georgia teen’s heartfelt tribute is touching hearts far beyond state lines after he ran a mile in honor of a fallen Ohio police officer.

Gainesville student pays tribute through nonprofit run

Andrew Collinson, a freshman at Gainesville High School, completed a one-mile memorial run on Friday to honor Officer Phillip Wagner, a police officer from Lorain, Ohio, who recently died in the line of duty. The run was part of Collinson’s involvement with Running 4 Heroes, a nonprofit organization that supports and honors fallen first responders through symbolic runs.

Police escorted the mile in honor of Officer Wagner

Collinson’s tribute was far from solitary. He was escorted by officers from the Gainesville Police Department, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, and other local emergency agencies. As he ran, Collinson carried a blue line flag, symbolizing his solidarity with law enforcement across the country.

A message of gratitude from one teen to a hero’s family

In addition to his run, Collinson shared that he would be sending a personal letter to the Wagner family to offer his condolences and appreciation for Officer Wagner’s service.

“I’m honored to be running for Officer Wagner. He served the people of Lorain and our country with integrity and strength. He is a true hero,” Collinson told 19 News.

A small act, a wide impact

While Officer Wagner served in Lorain, Ohio, the impact of his sacrifice is now being felt in Gainesville, Georgia — a testament to how a single act of remembrance can ripple across communities and inspire others, regardless of distance.

Have you seen inspiring stories of young people honoring first responders in your area? Share them with us at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com and help us spotlight acts of gratitude that deserve recognition.