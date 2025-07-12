Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Imam Detained by ICE After Asylum Revoked

CINCINNATI, OH — Ayman Soliman, a longtime chaplain and Imam at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, has been detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after his asylum status was revoked, according to multiple advocacy groups and news reports. Soliman, who has lived in the United States legally for more than a decade, is now at risk of deportation to Egypt — a move he says could be a “death sentence.”

Soliman has worked for years comforting grieving families and supporting terminally ill children at one of the nation’s top pediatric hospitals. As the only Muslim chaplain on staff, he played a critical role in spiritually guiding families of diverse backgrounds through moments of profound hardship.

Asylum Status Revoked, Green Card Application Delayed

Soliman was granted asylum in the U.S. over 11 years ago and applied for a green card in 2019. However, under changes implemented during the Trump administration, his case was re-evaluated — resulting in asylum revocation and subsequent detention by ICE. The decision has triggered alarm among his supporters, including hospital staff, religious leaders, and immigrant rights groups.

“Going back to Egypt for me is a death sentence,” Soliman told reporters in a recent video shared by BTNewsroom, noting the political persecution he faces in his home country as an openly religious figure.

Public Officials Call for Action

U.S. Representative Greg Landsman, who represents the Cincinnati area, has voiced concern about the situation. In a statement posted on social media, Landsman said:

“Ayman Soliman was granted asylum in the United States and has spent years serving children and their families… He is being unfairly detained and deserves our full support.”

The congressman also linked to a report by WLWT, which confirmed the details of Soliman’s detainment and highlighted efforts from the local community to secure his release.

Community and Legal Response

Local interfaith leaders have rallied to support Soliman, organizing legal assistance and urging Department of Homeland Security officials to reconsider his case. His advocates argue that Soliman’s deportation would not only place him in danger but would rob the community of a compassionate figure who has made irreplaceable contributions to families in crisis.

The Cincinnati Children’s Hospital has not released an official comment, but staff and colleagues have reportedly communicated their shock and sadness over the news.

