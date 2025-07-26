Overturned Moving Truck Shuts Down US 321 in Lincoln County, Causing Major Traffic Delays

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A moving truck overturned on U.S. 321 in Lincoln County Thursday afternoon, causing significant traffic backups and a full closure of the highway’s southbound lanes for nearly two hours.

Truck overturned near Mile Marker 20 on US 321 South

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 2:30 p.m. near Mile Marker 20. The overturned vehicle forced the closure of US 321 South between Exit 24 (NC 150) and Exit 20 (Gastonia Highway), leaving drivers at a standstill as emergency crews responded.

The highway was reopened around 4:15 p.m., once the truck was upright and cleared from the roadway. Officials confirmed the vehicle was back on its wheels by 3:30 p.m..

Emergency response included multiple local departments

The incident drew support from several area agencies, including:

South Fork Fire Department

Lincolnton Fire Department

North 321 Fire Department

Lincoln County EMS

North Carolina Department of Transportation

Large traffic backups were reported stretching for miles along the highway, as seen in photos from the scene. No injuries have been confirmed at this time.

Drivers urged to remain cautious after cleanup

Authorities warned northbound travelers to continue using caution in the area due to residual congestion. The cause of the overturn has not been publicly released as of Friday morning.

Were you caught in Thursday’s US 321 closure or delays? Share your photos and experiences with us at saludastandard-sentinel.com.